What Ralf Rangnick Told Paul Pogba About His Exit Talks At Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s interim manager, has disclosed insights concerning Paul Pogba’s current predicament at the club.

Pogba’s Manchester United contract is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season, and he has yet to negotiate a new deal. Rangnick stated Pogba’s priority right now is to achieve full health, even though he will be permitted to begin negotiations with international clubs on January 1.

Last month, the 28-year-old midfielder injured his hamstring while training with the French national team. Pogba has now missed seven games and is only scheduled to return in January.

“I’ve had a conversation with Paul. We spoke in person on the day he returned from Dubai. When he was still in Dubai, we talked on the phone. Right now, it’s all about getting him back in shape, training fit, not to mention match fit. According to Man Utd’s official website, Rangnick said in the pre-match conference Sunday, “I think this will take another couple of weeks and until then my complete emphasis is on the players who are available and with whom I can play the next upcoming games.”

Manchester United has gone to St. James’ Park for a Premier League match against Newcastle United on Monday.

Rangnick also confirmed that Anthony Martial, the club’s English forward, has informed the club that he wants to depart next summer.

While Martial has missed six games this season owing to various injuries, he has clearly dropped down the Manchester United pecking order. The 26-year-old forward, who has yet to hit his prime, has only made 10 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions this season.

“Yes, we spoke extensively yesterday, and he [Martial] indicated to me that he has been with Manchester United for the past seven years and that he believes now is the proper moment for a change, to go somewhere else.” I know this is understandable, and I could follow his sentiments, but it’s also vital to consider the club’s predicament,” Rangnick added, referring to the COVID-19 situation.

“We have COVID times, and we have three tournaments in which we still have big objectives and want to be the best.” And I told him that it [a move]should not be limited to that. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.