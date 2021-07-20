What Rafa Benitez had to say about Andros Townsend after he left Newcastle

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend is close to joining Everton.

Townsend is a player Rafa Benitez has previously managed, having joined Newcastle United in March 2016.

Towsend left Newcastle for Palace in a £13 million transaction following the club’s 18th-place league result and subsequent relegation to the Championship.

Here’s what Benitez had to say about Towsend in 2019, with the Spaniard and the ex-England international ready to reconnect at Goodison Park.

“No. When questioned if he wanted to sell Towsend, Benitez answered, “I was talking to him.”

“When I was here, he was a consummate professional who performed admirably.

“When he first arrived here, he was injured, and fans may remember the time he wasn’t playing.

“He was fine, though; he served us well. After that, he got the opportunity to travel, and he grabbed it since he was on the verge of playing for England.

“’If I stay in the Premier League, I’ll have more chances,’ he added.

“You must appreciate that he is a professional who wished to achieve well for his country.

“He was a good player, but he left.”

After the Magpies were promoted to the Premier League in May 2017, Benitez admitted that he attempted to resign the 30-year-old: “We were talking about names and he was one of them.”

Everton fans should take heart from Benitez’s statements made in 2019, as he appears to be on board with the purchase of Towsend.

Despite the fact that they only played 10 games together since Benitez’s appointment in March 2016, the ex-Newcastle manager clearly saw enough in Townsend as a player and a person to refuse to give up the chance to sign him.