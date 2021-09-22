What Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips did on the touchline during the Norwich game was noticed by Liverpool fans.

Liverpool faced Norwich City at Carrow Road yesterday evening, and there was a reunion.

Jurgen Klopp’s side replicated the 3-0 scoreline of their comprehensive Premier League win in August on their second visit to East Anglia in five weeks.

Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley made their senior debuts for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who chose a team that had a mix of youth and experience.

Many expected defender Nat Phillips to get his first start of the season, but he had to make do with a spot on the bench.

Despite the fact that he did not appear on the pitch, Liverpool fans witnessed a touching moment involving the 24-year-old during the match when he was seen conversing with Norwich’s Ozan Kabak.

Of course, Kabak spent the second half of last season on loan at Anfield, when he developed a strong defensive partnership with Phillips as the Reds fought an injury problem.

The combination played seven games together, resulting in five clean sheets and only one loss.

Since then, Phillips has lost his starting spot as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip have all returned from injury, while Kabak has joined the Canaries on loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that they are currently on opposing teams, Liverpool fans were happy to see both players reunited.

Here’s how some fans responded to their talk on the touchline during the game on Twitter.

“The streets will never forget duo,” says @YousifKayed.

“Oh, the stories to tell,” says @johnnyste_.

“Forever grateful to these two, along with Rhys,” says @Awanitelnino.

@Pan of Scouse “Wasn’t it a bit of a craziness last season, lad?”

“Wouldn’t be in UCL without them,” says @KIopptinho.

“Very good to see that,” says @SportsEnthusi17.