What Mohamed Salah said about his diet to Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliott

Mohamed Salah has taught Reds youngster Harvey Elliott a lesson in discipline, according to Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

As they continue their pre-season camp in Austria, Jurgen Klopp’s men are ratcheting up their preparations for the coming season.

Elliott, who is a member of Liverpool’s 34-man pre-season squad, is surrounded by a slew of seasoned pros who will all help to shape the 18-year-future. old’s

Sadio Mane and Salah are two players who can show Elliott the ropes, with the latter seizing the opportunity to give the former Fulham man a little but essential lesson.

“I also heard a rumour yesterday that Mo and Harvey Elliott were seated in the eating room together,” Lijnders told liverpoolfc.com.

“Harvey had some bread and fruit on his plate, and Mo inquired as to how many slices of bread he had eaten that day. When Harvey said one, Mo advised him to eat only the fruit!

“I’m continually learning from these guys!” Harvey exclaimed. We have so many players that are mentoring the younger and newer players — you can feel the talents blending throughout the camp, which I really like.”

Last season, the offensive midfielder, who recently signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, had a successful loan season with Blackburn Rovers, where he made 41 appearances, scored seven goals, and added 11 assists.

At the age of 16 years and 174 days, he made his Reds debut against MK Dons in the Carabao Cup in September 2019. Elliot became the club’s youngest player to start a competitive first-team match after making his debut.

Elliot now has his sights set on breaking into Liverpool’s first-team and helping Klopp’s side contend for trophies once more after a full season of professional football and a Reds record.