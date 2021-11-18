What Mohamed Salah is doing with the shirt he wore in Liverpool’s 5-0 victory against Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool attacker, will auction off the shirt he wore in the team’s famous 5-0 victory over Manchester United to raise funds for charity.

When the two teams met earlier this season at Old Trafford, the Reds ran wild, with early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota setting Liverpool on their way to victory.

Salah took over from there, scoring twice before halftime to give Liverpool a commanding 4-0 lead at the break, before completing his hat-trick in the second half.

Not only was it a game that will go down in Liverpool history, but it was also a particularly significant one for Salah, as his goals made it a historic 10 games in a row for the Reds in which he had scored.

Salah took the match ball home with him as a remembrance of the day, but he’s willing to part with another memento for a good cause.

“I will be donating, for auction, the jersey I wore in the match versus Manchester United on October 24, 2021,” the man stated on Twitter. “All proceeds from the auction will go to an animal charity in Egypt.”

“I’ll tell you where to bid and how to bid.”

Salah has been praised for his on-field prowess, but he is also a charitable champion off the field.

He was awarded the Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award in May after the Mohamed Salah Charity Foundation donated funding to assist develop a school, hospital, and ambulance unit in Nagrig, Egypt.

Salah remarked after winning the prize, “2020 was a really challenging year on so many levels and for so many individuals throughout the world.”

“Some of us were isolated from our families and friends, while others lost loved ones. We must take what we’ve learned from this, support one another, and do our best to look forward.” Salah’s charity, according to a BBC story from 2018, helps 450 families financially by providing them with a monthly allowance.