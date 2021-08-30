What Michael Edwards said in a rare interview after Liverpool completed a £50 million transfer.

Michael Edwards is set to quit Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

According to a source from the Athletic, the 41-year-old is thought to have told the club of his want to go, and it is expected that he will leave.

Liverpool wants him to stay, according to The Washington Newsday, and they’re still talking about it.

Since his appointment as sporting director in November 2016, Edwards has played a key role in bringing in players such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, as well as negotiating large transfer payments for outgoing stars.

He began his career with the club in 2011 as the head of performance and analysis, before rising through the ranks to director of technical performance and finally technical director.

Edwards has kept a low profile during his tenure at Liverpool, although he did give a rare interview in November to talk about the club’s transition from Melwood to the new AXA Training Centre and his plans for the future.

“The flow of the building was also essential to me, I wanted to make sure the pathways we have at Melwood translated to the new building,” he said, explaining his role in the design of Liverpool’s state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s crucial that players can walk up the main stairs and still stop in to see (head of player care) Jane Griffiths, or (first-team operations manager) Ray Haughan, or Jurgen, or me.

“I believe that contributes to a sense of belonging and support, therefore we wanted to maintain as many of those features as possible.”

The coronavirus pandemic postponed Liverpool’s shift to the AXA Training Centre, which had been scheduled for July 2020.

But, much to Edwards’ relief, the Reds were on the move in November.

He went on to say, “Naturally, translating the vision into a physical reality is such a fantastic sensation.”

“It’s tremendously fulfilling to know that you’ve contributed to the club’s history and helped to improve people’s living conditions.

“I believe it is a proud time for many of the employees. This project has been worked on by many different people, and I am hopeful.” “The summary comes to an end.”