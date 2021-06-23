What Manchester United’s £105.5 million loss reveals about Liverpool’s and FSG’s prospects

Liverpool’s financial accounts for the 2019/20 season were finally disclosed in April.

The Reds’ £42 million pre-tax profit in 2019 swung to a £46 million pre-tax loss in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, with revenues plummeting from £533 million to £490 million.

However, while the 2020 accounts were only recently released, the 2021 accounting period has now ended, with the results expected to be released in early 2022, with another significant loss due to a lack of matchday revenues and the lingering impact of COVID-19.

Few clubs have been able to avoid financial difficulties in the last 15 months or so, with cumulative losses in the Premier League alone surpassing £1 billion. As the entire impact of the epidemic is revealed in the coming months, more teams may suffer significant losses, but there are some hints as to what may be in store.

Manchester United, as the only publicly traded club in the Premier League, is subjected to more financial scrutiny as a result of having to publish quarterly financial reports to shareholders and the stock market.

The Red Devils have released their third quarter report, which provides the most comprehensive picture yet of how the epidemic has affected clubs. It also provides some hints as to what will be a welcome boost for teams when their full accounts for 2021 are released.

United’s EBITDA (profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell by 21.7 percent to £105.5 million in the nine months to March 31, according to their latest report, as the impact of the pandemic and the difficulty to get supporters back into stadiums continued to take their toll.

Turnover fell 6.4 percent to £400.1 million, despite a relatively tiny operating loss of £200,000 for the nine months ended March 31, compared to £44.2 million for the same reporting period in 2020.

United received a pleasant boost from the payment of pending TV rights, which Liverpool will experience a large increase in in 2021 compared to their 2020 accounts. The summary comes to a close.