What Liverpool players did for Danny Ings after the fans departed, leaving Jurgen Klopp speechless.

In a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday, Liverpool maintained their 100 percent winning record since the November international break, thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

As we approach the busy festive season, Jurgen Klopp’s team sit just a point behind Man City in the Premier League title chase.

Much of the talk leading up to kick-off had focused on Steven Gerrard’s first return to Anfield as a manager, but it was just one of several sub-plots that emerged as the game progressed.

And, because the game isn’t televised in the UK and starts at 3 p.m., here are some of the highlights you might have missed.

Danny Ings, like Steven Gerrard, was a former Liverpool player who returned to Anfield.

The striker was greeted warmly by supporters and former teammates as he came in as a substitute, but perhaps not as loudly as he had been with Southampton in the past due to his goalscoring record against Liverpool since leaving the club.

After colliding with Alisson in the box, the striker almost came back to haunt his former team, with Gerrard insisting Aston Villa should have had a penalty.

But there were no hard feelings after the final whistle, as he was seen catching up in a huddle on the turf with Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joe Gomez once the fans had left.

As they caught up, Alexander-Arnold even had time to put his arm around Ings. Aw.

An Everton fan went viral last month after continuously insulting Stuart Attwell during the Blues’ 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park. The guy was plainly displeased with the referee’s performance.

The only problem was that Attwell was not on duty that day, and the man in the middle, Chris Kavanagh, should have been the focus of his attention.

On the other hand, over Stanley Park at Anfield on Saturday, it was Attwell who was in charge and proving just as popular.

The focus of the build-up to Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa may have been on Steven Gerrard’s return to his former club as an opposing manager, but the referee’s performance ensured that he was given equal billing.

“Summary comes to an end.”