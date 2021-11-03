What Liverpool needs to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16.

Liverpool are back in Champions League action today, hoping to keep their perfect record in the league this season.

After blowing a two-goal lead at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s team was held to a humiliating 2-2 draw at home to Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds, on the other hand, have won all three of their Champions League group games and have already established a five-point lead over Atletico Madrid and Porto.

In Italy, AC Milan takes on Porto before Liverpool kicks off later in the evening, making the scenario much clearer.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at what Klopp’s team needs to do tonight to qualify for the last-16…

If Liverpool wins tonight, Atletico will only be able to gain a maximum of 10 points from the rest of their group games.

Porto can reach a maximum of 13 points if they beat Milan on Wednesday, but the Primeira Liga side faces Liverpool at Anfield in their penultimate group encounter.

However, regardless of Porto’s performance in Italy tonight, a win at Anfield guarantees the Reds a place in the last-16.

If Liverpool wins tonight and Porto loses later, the Reds will finish first in the group.

If Liverpool is held at Anfield once again, they may not be guaranteed a place in the last-16.

They would, however, be on the verge of securing a spot in the knockout rounds of this season’s competition if they advanced to 10 points.

Even if they win Porto this evening, Milan would no longer be able to catch the Reds and would be eliminated from the competition.

To get to 11 points, Atletico would have to win both of their remaining games.

Given that Porto still has to play Madrid, a score of 10 points after tonight would lock in the odds. “The summary has come to an end.”