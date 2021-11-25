What Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had to say about Ralf Rangnick ahead of his interim appointment at Manchester United.

As his compatriot Ralf Rangnick is likely to become the new interim manager of Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has previously rated him as “one of the greatest, if not the best German coach.”

United are expected to appoint the 63-year-old German on a six-month interim contract until the conclusion of the season, followed by a two-year consultancy, according to The Athletic.

Rangnick is now the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, and his transfer to United is conditional on his current employers allowing him to leave.

Rangnick, if appointed, would be unable to take command of United for this weekend’s match against Chelsea due to work permit concerns.

Klopp, as well as fellow Germans Thomas Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to Champions League success and the Premier League title, and Julian Nagelsmann, who now leads Bayern Munich, were all affected by the 63-year-old.

Rangnick is credited with setting the groundwork for Klopp’s pressing football, which Tuchel and Nagelsmann have adopted.

Rangnick would give United a clear direction on the field, and he will also provide the necessary guidance off the field for a club that sorely needs it.

Klopp would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to pit himself against a player he so admires. But is it possible that he would prefer not to see his mentor take over at Old Trafford because he may influence the prospects of Liverpool’s rivals? Rangnick, who has been labeled the architect of the high-press technique, which is widely utilized in Germany and which Solskjaer has yet to grasp, inspired the Reds manager’s passion of Gegenpressing.

Despite having the financial resources to compete with practically any club in the world, United has struggled in the transfer market for years.

Rangnick, who has worked as the director of football for both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, may be able to replicate Klopp’s transfer success at Liverpool.

Klopp has such faith in Rangnick that he has asked for his opinion on whether the Reds should pursue Ibrahimia Konate or concentrate on Dayot Upamecano.

