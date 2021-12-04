What Kostas Tsimikas did when Liverpool scored a late goal against Wolves.

Divock Origi’s last-minute goal gave Liverpool a thrilling 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday.

Following Chelsea’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United earlier in the day, the Reds moved up to first place, with Manchester City remaining to play.

As the three-team title competition heats up, Liverpool fans may be able to identify to Kostas Tsimikas’ response after super-sub Origi got trapped.

The Greece full-back, who was an unused replacement during the game, was caught on camera celebrating enthusiastically with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Origi came in for Jordan Henderson midway through the second half, and his 94th-minute goal ensured Liverpool’s victory in the West Midlands.

Despite the fact that it was his second league goal of the season, following his strike against West Ham last month, the Belgian had only made three appearances in the Premier League so far this season.

Origi’s previous two league appearances lasted only 18 minutes each, though he has added two more goals and assists in cup tournaments.