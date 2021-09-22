What Kaide Gordon told Jurgen Klopp after his Liverpool debut at full-time.

As Liverpool strolled to Carabao Cup victory, Jurgen Klopp voiced his satisfaction at his three debutants.

Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Tyler Morton, all teenagers, made their Reds debuts in the 3-0 third-round win over Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Gordon, who is 16 years and 351 days old, became Liverpool’s third-youngest player to start a competitive game, while 18-year-old Bradley became the club’s first Northern Irishman since April 1954.

Morton, an 18-year-old midfielder, came on in the second half to replace the injured Naby Keita and impressed in the holding role.

“I have to admit, the youngsters did really well,” Klopp stated.

“They’re all physically powerful, and the fact that they can go 94, 95 minutes is perhaps the biggest surprise. I’m overjoyed for them.

“Kaide is good, and he still has a lot of things to work on, a lot of things to settle down, and a lot of things to learn, but he’s getting there.

“We are ecstatic to have him here, and we will treat him with respect. I’m thrilled he’s here; he’s a huge talent.

“Someone should have told me previously, and I would have brought in Conor Bradley, the first Northern Irish player since 1954!” He had a fantastic game.

“As well as Tyler. It was a significant event for all three of them.

“When I said congratulations after the game, the first thing Kaide said was ‘thank you!’

“However, there was nothing to be grateful for; he had earned it. It’s wonderful; these boys are great, and we’re lucky to have them.”