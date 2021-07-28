What Jurgen Klopp said to Liverpool striker Sadio Mane regarding his £6.5 million move departure

Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told him before he joined Union Berlin on a permanent basis.

Awoniyi played the season on loan at Berlin, where he helped the team finish eighth in the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian left Liverpool last week after six years with the club, despite not making a single senior game.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool in 2015 and was loaned out seven times in six years, playing for Mouscron and Klopp’s former side Mainz, among others.

He scored five goals in 22 Bundesliga games for his new team last season.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Reds paid £6.5 million for the 23-year-old, with the Anfield club included a 10% sell-on clause in the agreement.

And Klopp told Awoniyi that the fact that Union Berlin paid a club-record transfer fee for him is a good thing since it shows how much they wanted him.

He told Kicker, “He (Klopp) stated it was a positive thing since he felt that everyone at Union wanted to add me to the club.” “For a young player, he stated it was the most essential thing.”

“I am confident that Union is the greatest decision for me right now,” he continued. Perhaps one day I’ll return to England. “No one knows.”

“After many loan movements in past years, I finally want to come and have a home,” Awoniyi said of his departure last week.

“Being back here makes me pleased and proud because I owe so lot to Union. It’s terrific to see the club continue on its successful path. I’ll do everything I can to get back to where I was before my injury.”