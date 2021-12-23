What Jurgen Klopp said at halftime to spur Liverpool on to a comeback victory over Leicester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was confident that the Anfield crowd will spur the squad on to victory against Leicester City on Wednesday, according to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

After a thrilling 3-3 draw in normal time, the Reds won 5-4 on penalties in their League Cup quarter-final.

Jamie Vardy’s early brace had put the Foxes 2-0 up in the first half, and while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain halved the deficit, James Maddison’s long-range strike restored the visitors’ two-goal lead at the break.

Klopp made three substitutions at halftime, sparking a remarkable comeback that saw Diogo Jota give the Reds a footing in the game before Takumi Minamino struck deep into injury time to send the tie to penalties.

Kelleher made saves from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand in the shootout before Jota scored the game-winning goal.

After the game, the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper told Liverpool’s official website that despite the team’s troubles in the first half, the manager always believed the game could turn around.

“We didn’t get off to a fantastic start, and we’re obviously 3-1 down at halftime,” he explained, “but we actually felt very confident because the goals we gave away were primarily our fault, giving the ball away.”

“‘If you get the next goal, this crowd will rise up, and anything can happen,’ the manager warned at halftime. As a result, we always believe till the very end, as seen by our actions.” When given opportunities in cup tournaments, Kelleher has proven to be a solid backup to starter goalkeeper Alisson Becker, turning in a series of spectacular performances.

Even as a possible Wembley final approaches, the Irishman will be hopeful of preserving his spot.

Liverpool have a strong chance of reaching the event final after being drawn in a two-legged semi-final against Arsenal, with the second leg taking place at Anfield.