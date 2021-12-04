What Jurgen Klopp did at the final whistle after Liverpool’s Divock Origi-inspired victory.

Jurgen Klopp was ecstatic following Liverpool’s Premier League victory over Wolves.

The Reds appeared to be heading for a point apiece at Molineux on Saturday afternoon, only for Divock Origi to score late to secure all three points.

By scoring in the 94th minute, the Belgian striker provided the latest dramatic moment in his Liverpool career, igniting scenes of ecstasy on the first-team bench.

Klopp, who had entrusted the 26-year-old to make an impact from the bench late in the game, ran directly to him at the final whistle and embraced the match-winner on the pitch.

Origi’s goal was his fourth in nine appearances this season, two of which came as a substitute in Premier League games.

Despite the fact that the former Lille striker continues to battle for consistent playing time at the club, it is evident that Klopp holds him in high respect.

Following the game, the German praised Liverpool’s No.27’s ‘amazing’ abilities.

“He’s a fantastic finisher, and if we don’t know that at Liverpool, who should? That was something we saw a lot. Because of the talent we have, it’s impossible to reach 500 minutes a week in this team. Divock Origi, on the other hand, is a fantastic football player “Liverpoolfc.com quoted Klopp as saying.

“It was his game; he could be 100 percent Divock Origi in and around the box, using his physique, technique, and finishing situations.”