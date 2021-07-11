What Jordan Henderson accomplished as an 18-year-old that drew Steve Bruce’s attention

As Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and his teammates prepare to face Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has lauded him.

Henderson made his Sunderland debut before Bruce’s appointment in June 2009, but it was the 60-year-old who handed him his big opportunity at the Stadium of Light. The midfielder made 38 appearances in the 2009/10 season, scoring twice.

The Telegraph has acquired a personal message for every member of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man team ahead of the Three Lions’ showcase fixture against the Azzurri tomorrow night at Wembley.

For Henderson, it was Bruce, who lauded the England vice-“attitude” captain’s and “professionalism.”

“His attitude is fantastic, and the way he conducts himself exemplifies what you can achieve. You’re the captain of Liverpool, and you’re in charge of your country. “Wow,” Bruce exclaimed.

“He was falling back on the lengthy runs when he was an 18-year-old in pre-season training to encourage and help the older players through it. He’s always been a natural leader with a passion to help others.

“He had this fantastic application and a strong drive to learn and grow. However, no matter where you are or at what level, you would want a Jordan Henderson character on your team.

“Watching him come on as a sub in the Denmark game and start barking orders at everyone was hilarious. Jordan is his name.”

While the 31-year-old is yet to make an appearance for his country at the tournament, he has made a number of important contributions, including scoring his first goal for England against Ukraine in the quarter-finals.