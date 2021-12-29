What James Maddison did to Mohamed Salah just before he missed a penalty for Liverpool.

During Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday, James Maddison was caught on video whispering something to Mohamed Salah minutes before the Egyptian missed a critical first-half penalty.

Salah was fouled by Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the 14th minute of the game and was awarded a penalty kick.

The 29-year-old had a stellar record from 12 yards, missing only two of his last 20 attempts for the Reds.

However, while Salah awaited the referee’s whistle, Maddison was overheard conversing with the Egypt star, most likely in an attempt to deter him. During his run up, the Foxes midfielder stood directly behind him.

Salah’s penalty was saved by Kasper Schmeichel of the Foxes, and his follow-up header sailed over the bar.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered only their second Premier League defeat of the season as Ademola Lookman scored the game’s only goal in the second half.

Liverpool now trail league leaders Manchester City by six points, and are level on points with third-placed Chelsea.

On January 2, the Reds will travel to face Thomas Tuchel’s team in a must-win match.