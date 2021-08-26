What Is The Threat From The Islamic State In Afghanistan?

Officials have warned of another jihadist threat: the Islamic State group, as desperate Afghans swarm Kabul airport in an attempt to board any evacuation aircraft to flee the Taliban.

President Joe Biden said the group’s regional affiliate, Islamic State-Khorasan or ISIS-K, poses a “acute and growing risk” of an attack at the airport.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have all advised residents to flee to safer areas.

When challenged directly about the threat, a Taliban spokesman recognized the possibility of “nuisances” wreaking havoc in an already chaotic scenario that they blamed solely on the US-led evacuation.

Breakaway members from the Pakistani Taliban joined militants in Afghanistan to form a regional chapter, professing allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, months after the Islamic State declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The group was formally recognized by the central Islamic State leadership the following year as it established itself in northeastern Afghanistan, particularly in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Nuristan.

According to UN observers, it has managed to establish sleeper cells in other parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan, including Kabul.

According to a UN Security Council assessment released last month, current estimates of its strength range from thousands of active militants to as few as 500.

Khorasan is a historical term for the region, which includes parts of Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Central Asia today.

Some of the deadliest attacks in recent years have been carried out by the Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter.

It has massacred citizens in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals in both countries.

The gang has targeted Muslims from heterodox sects, such as Shiites, in particular.

Last year, it was implicated for a shocking massacre in which gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in a predominately Shiite Kabul neighborhood, killing 16 mothers and mothers-to-be.

IS-Khorasan has failed to control any territory in the region, suffering massive losses as a result of Taliban and US-led military operations.

According to UN and US military estimates, IS-Khorasan now works mostly through covert cells situated in or near cities to carry out high-profile strikes, following a period of significant defeats.

Despite the fact that both groups are hardline Sunni Islamist extremists, they have little affection for one another.

While professing to be the actual flag-bearers of jihad, they have disagreed on minor points of theology and strategy.

This conflict has resulted in violent warfare between the two parties, with the Taliban emerging generally triumphant by the end of 2019. Brief News from Washington Newsday.