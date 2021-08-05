What is the status of James Rodriguez’s transfer, and who is Everton’s greatest Premier League player?

On the Royal Blue podcast in April, this correspondent made a bold declaration: James Rodriguez is possibly “the most talented footballer” to have ever played for Everton Football Club.

Only four months later, the midfielder appears to be on his way out of Chelsea, with it being reported that he is surplus to requirements under new boss Rafa Benitez and is available for transfer if a good offer is made.

Despite this drastic turn of circumstances, less than a year after his arrival, and despite the fact that he has yet to kick a ball in front of supporters at Goodison Park owing to the global epidemic, I stand by my bold remark.

It would be a pity if Everton were unable to harness James’ incredible ability, especially given the circumstances, but it would hardly be one of football’s biggest surprises.

Carl Worswick, a Bogota-based English football journalist, told The Washington Newsday that this was James’ last chance to prove he was still a world-class player, and that one of his Colombian colleagues had joked, “If he doesn’t make it at Everton, let’s turn the lights off and go home.”

Finally, it appears like James was a gamble for the Blues that didn’t pay off, but it’s more likely due to Carlo Ancelotti, the coach who signed him three times during his career, abruptly returning to Real Madrid in June.

With his long-time coach at his side, James may have been able to push on this season despite already having a year in English football under his belt, though others may argue that the Italian over-indulged him.

James was permitted to depart Merseyside before the season ended in order to return to Colombia and prepare for the Copa America – a photo of him inside a sumptuous private aircraft while Everton was still competing for Europe (and eventually losing) left a sour taste in the mouth. “The summary has come to an end.”