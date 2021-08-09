What is the reason for Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona? The Story of How the Spanish Giants Lost Their Icon.

Lionel Messi and Barcelona shocked the soccer world late last week when they announced their separation after 21 years due to “financial and structural obstacles.” Messi joined Barcelona’s academy in 2000 and made his first team debut in 2004, going on to win 35 trophies with the Catalans, scoring 474 league goals in 520 games and winning six Ballon d’Or awards.

For nearly two decades, thinking Barcelona without Messi was as difficult as imagining Barcelona without Messi. But it has all changed in the last two weeks.

What is the reason for Messi’s departure from Barcelona?

Because, as Barcelona stated in a statement on Thursday, Messi was unable to renew his contract with the club he has represented his entire life due to “financial and structural problems.”

“Despite the fact that FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi have reached an agreement and both parties have stated their clear intention to sign a new contract today,” the Catalan club declared, “this cannot happen due to financial and structural impediments [Spanish Liga regulations].”

“Messi will not be staying at FC Barcelona as a result of this issue. Both sides lament that the player’s and the club’s wishes will not be realized in the end.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the club’s advancement and wishes him all the best for the future in his personal and professional life,” Barcelona said, referring to the strict salary cap rules in place in Spain’s La Liga, which meant the Catalans needed to clear between €100 million ($120 million) and €200 million in transfer fees.

The truth is a little more complicated.

The coronavirus outbreak drove Barcelona over the edge of the abyss, which had been teetering on the edge of financial precipice for some time due to a series of unpredictable deals. Last year, the club lost €487 million, and its overall debt is €1.17 billion.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained the club's dire financial situation to media on Saturday. Catalans have spent nearly €1 billion on players since 2014, with Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, and Philippe Coutinho alone costing €430 million.