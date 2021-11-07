What is the purpose of the Operation Goodison Exercise? The long-standing stadium message is still causing a stir among fans.

Although the Everton stadium public address announcement of ‘Operation Goodison Exercise’ has been a familiar sound for Merseyside match-goers for over three decades, it appears to have piqued the interest of many armchair supporters.

The ground safety message stung the ears of those not used to hearing the long-standing audio sequence, just a week after visiting Chelsea supporters were taken aback by ‘Operation Anfield Excercise’ across Stanley Park.

‘Operation Goodison Exercise,’ like ‘Operation Anfield Exercise,’ is an exercise for stewards who must be ready to deal with an emergency at any time, and the announcement serves as an instruction for stewards to take their proper positions inside the stadium.

Simultaneously, the turnstiles around the stadium are tested to ensure that they are working properly in the event that a mass evacuation from the stadium is required, ensuring that fans may leave quickly but safely.

There are three independent elements to the sequence, which starts with an airport-style ‘ding dong’ chime.

Prepare for Operation. Commence the Goodison Exercise. Operation Goodison Exercise has been completed.