What Is the Purpose of Puerto Rico’s Olympic Team? The first medal for Tokyo 2020 goes to a U.S. territory.

On Monday, Puerto Rico won its first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, a gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final. Jasmine Camacho-victory Quinn’s was Puerto Rico’s first Olympic gold in athletics.

As Puerto Rico celebrates its historic victory, some may question why, despite being a US territory, it has its own Olympic team apart from Team USA.

Because the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is the only body that can recognize a National Olympic Committee (NOC), views Puerto Rico’s NOC as distinct from that of the United States, the island has its own Olympic squad.

The IOC is the “supreme authority of the Olympic Movement,” according to the Olympic Charter.

The Olympic Movement includes the IOC, as well as the International Sport Federations (IFs), National Olympic Committees (NOCs), and Olympic Games Organizing Committees (OCOGs).

The Olympic Charter reads, “Any person or organization adhering to the Olympic Movement in any capacity whatsoever is obligated by the articles of the Olympic Charter and shall abide by the decisions of the IOC.”

According to the charter, the IOC has “last resort jurisdiction on any subject touching the Olympic Games.”

History of the Olympic Games in Puerto Rico

The IOC has recognized Puerto Rico’s NOC (the Comit Olmpico de Puerto Rico) since January 1948, according to the Tokyo 2020 website.

With an all-male team competing in three sports, the Puerto Rican Olympic team made its debut at the 1948 London Olympics. According to the Tokyo 2020 website, Juan Venegas won its first Olympic medal that year, a bronze in the men’s bantamweight boxing tournament.

Prior to Tokyo 2020, the team had won nine medals in 18 Olympic Games, and until the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, all of the team’s medals had come in boxing, including a silver in the lightweight category at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

According to the Tokyo 2020 website, all other medals won in boxing have been bronze.

In 2012, Puerto Rico won its second silver medal in the men’s 84-kilogram freestyle wrestling event, as well as its first-ever medal in an athletics event, a bronze in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Puerto Rico won its first gold medal. This is a condensed version of the information.