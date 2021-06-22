‘What is the point of talking to an opponent for 20 minutes?’ — Roy Keane interrogates England’s duo

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell chatted to Billy Gilmour for a long time, according to Roy Keane, who claims he never speaks to anyone for longer than five minutes.

After it was discovered that Mount and Chilwell had been in contact with Scotland’s Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus, they were ruled out of England’s European Championship match against the Czech Republic and must remain in isolation until the start of next week.

The three players are Chelsea teammates and were spotted discussing following the goalless draw at Wembley last Friday.

It’s thought that their chat continued after the players left the field and proceeded down the tunnel, and that’s where the issues arose.

“The only thing I’d be critical of is why would you want to chat to an opposition player – I don’t care if it’s your (club) team-mate or not – for 20 minutes,” former Manchester United captain Keane remarked on ITV.

“I rarely talk to anyone for more than five minutes. Why would you want to talk to someone for that long after a game where you’ve been at war with someone? They could have utilized a little more foresight.”