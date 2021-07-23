What Is the Olympic Refugee Team? Athletes from the Tokyo Olympics and a Quick History

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) stated the Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games, which includes 29 refugee athletes competing in 12 different sports, wants to send “a powerful message of solidarity and hope” to the globe.

The Olympic flag will be flown by the Refugee Olympic Team. Athletics, badminton, boxing, canoeing, cycling, judo, karate, taekwondo, shooting, swimming, weightlifting, and wrestling are among the sports featured on the team.

The refugee athletes will march second in the parade, immediately after Greece, “sending a strong message of inclusiveness and demonstrating the world the strength of the human spirit,” according to an IOC statement released in early June.

Who is on the Olympic Refugee Team?

The Refugee Olympic Team (EOR, based on the French version équipe olympique des réfugiés) is comprised of 25 athletes from 11 nations who have been living and training in 13 host countries for this year’s Games.

The list will be completed by four competitors from the International Judo Federation Refugee Project, who will compete in the first-ever Olympic judo mixed team event.

The following is the complete list of the 29 athletes who make up the Refugee Olympic Team:

Taekwondo practitioner Abdullah Sediqi (under 68kg) Wais, Ahmad Badreddin, is a cyclist (time trial) Wrestler Aker Al Obaidi (Greco-Roman, under 67kg) Swimming, Alaa Maso (freestyle 50m) Athletics Angelina Nadai Lohalith OLY (1500m) Badminton player Aram Mahmoud (singles) Weightlifter Cyrille Fagat Tchatchet II (under 96kg) Taekwondo practitioner Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi (under 49kg) Athlete Dorian Keletela (100m) Boxer Eldric Sella Rodriguez (under 75kg) Karate, Hamoon Derafshipour (under 67kg) Athletics, Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa (5,000m) Athletics, James Nyang Chiengjiek OLY (400m) Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh OLY (under 57kg) Luna Solomon is filming (air rifle 10m) Cycling Masomah Ali Zada (time trial) Athlete Paulo Amotun Lokoro OLY (1,500m) Judo Popole Misenga OLY (under 90kg and mixed team) Rose Nathike Likonyen OLY is a track and field athlete (800m) Canoeist Saeid Fazloula (500m) Sanda Aldass is a judo competitor (under 57kg) Athletics, Tachlowini Gabriyesos (marathon) Wael Shueb is a karate master (kata) Boxer Wessam Salamana OLY (under 57kg) OLY swimmer Yusra Mardini (100m butterfly and freestyle) Judoist Ahmad Alikaj (mixed team) Judoist Javad Mahjoub (mixed team) Muna Dahouk is a judo practitioner (mixed team) Nigara Shaheen is a judo competitor (mixed team) How Did the Team’s Athletes Get Selected?

The team members were chosen from among the refugee athletes supported by the IOC through the Olympic Scholarships for Refugee Athletes program, according to the IOC. The program gives grants to 56 qualifying athletes, offering financial assistance to help them achieve their goals. This is a condensed version of the information.