What Is The Fastest-Ever Recorded Time In The Boston Marathon?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, the Boston Marathon, which is usually run in April, has been rescheduled for October 11, 2021.

The race is the oldest annual marathon in the world. According to the Boston Athletics Association, the first race was held in 1897, when John J. McDermott of New York won the 24.5-mile event in two hours, 55 minutes, and ten seconds (2:55:10). (BAA).

To satisfy Olympic standards, the course was lengthened to 26 miles, 385 yards in 1924, and the starting line was moved west from Ashland to Hopkinton.

The Boston Marathon’s Fastest-Ever Recorded Time

Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya set the fastest time at the Boston Marathon in 2011, finishing in 2:03:02 in the men’s event.

Mutai’s run was the fastest marathon ever at the time, wiping roughly a minute off Ethiopia’s Haile Gebrselassie’s previous world mark of 2:03.59, set in Berlin in 2008.

Mutai was not officially acknowledged as the new world record holder in 2011, Reuters reported at the time, because he was boosted by a tailwind on a mountainous track with too much downhill from start to finish.

At the time, USA Track and Field notified Reuters that “Boston marathon performances cannot be recognised as world records because the course does not satisfy two of the criteria for world records.”

Others have since beaten Mutai’s unofficial world record time, the most recent being fellow Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge, the current world’s fastest runner.

Kipchoge set the record for the fastest marathon ever run when he ran the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:39 in 2018.

Other Marathon Records in Boston

The first-ever world’s best time was set at the Boston Marathon in 1947, when Korean runner Yun Bok-suh finished in 2:25:39.

Roberta “Bobbi” Gibb, who ran the Boston Marathon as an unofficial participant in 1966, was the first woman to do so.

Women were not allowed to run the Boston Marathon until 1972, when American Nina Kuscsik won with a time of 3:10:26.

Ethiopia's Buzunesh Deba set the fastest time in the women's race's history, clocking a time of in the marathon.