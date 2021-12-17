What is NoHomeKit and how does it assist homeless organizations? Everton and Liverpool are the best teams in the Premier League.

a shelter for the homeless This Boxing Day, Shelter is urging football clubs around the country to wear their away or third kits to raise awareness of the growing number of rough sleepers and their predicament in unsafe housing.

It has invited supporters to participate in its #NoHomeKit campaign, which will also take place on December 27 in the hopes of raising donations to help combat the problem.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 180,000 homes have been forced homeless, with families, many of them include children, being placed in “unsuitable” shelters.

The campaign will be supported by clubs in the EFL, as well as the National League, which has expressed its support for #NoHomeKit.

Shelter has expressed its desire for the entire football community to help in the fight against what it refers to as a “housing emergency” this holiday season.

Football was chosen as the vehicle for the organization’s campaign because of the sport’s sense of identification and belonging, according to the charity, which recognizes the value of home.

Shelter provides a variety of services to persons in need, including one-on-one housing assistance, a 24-hour free emergency hotline, and free legal advice from its solicitors.

It also conducts essential research on rough sleeping and unsafe housing situations in order to establish strategies to address these problems.

For every £1 donated, 79p is spent directly on assisting people through advice, assistance, and lobbying, while the remaining 21p is spent on additional fundraising.

“We believe ‘home’ implies everything,” said Osama Bhutta, Shelter’s head of campaigns.

“This Christmas, we want to harness football’s positive impact, as well as our shared link to ‘home,’ to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to combat it.”

“We want as many clubs, players, and fans as possible to join #NoHomeKit and cooperate with us this winter to support people who are facing the terrible realities of homelessness.”

“Everyone interested in #NoHomeKit can make a difference by uniting the entire football community to address the housing crisis.”

Several Premier League clubs approached the league’s executives about participating in the campaign.

Several Premier League clubs approached the league's executives about participating in the campaign.

Top-flight bosses, on the other hand, announced in November that their clubs are unable to participate owing to existing conflicts.