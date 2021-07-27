What is Nathan Baggaley’s background? An Australian Olympian has been sentenced to prison for a cocaine smuggling plot.

Nathan Baggaley, a two-time Olympic medalist from Australia, has been denied a third chance at glory after a botched cocaine smuggling attempt landed him in jail.

An Australian court sentenced the former world champion kayaker and Olympic silver medalist to 25 years in prison (with a 16-year non-parole period) for a botched scheme to transport cocaine worth up to US$147 million into the island nation.

The rash plot has placed the disgraced athlete’s chances of future sporting achievement on hold.

Plot to Smuggle Cocaine

Baggaley, 45, and his younger brother, Dru, 39, were found guilty earlier this year by a jury of attempting to import the drugs after stealing them from a ship off the coast of New South Wales.

According to testimony given to the Supreme Court of Queensland, the botched plan saw Baggaley use an encrypted phone app to communicate with Dru from the mainland, while his brother and another man, Anthony Draper, rode hundreds of kilometers out to sea in an inflatable boat to collect cocaine from a ship.

Prosecutors informed the court that after a dramatic boat pursuit with authorities that ended in the men’s detention, bundles containing 650 kilograms of the illegal narcotic were dropped overboard in a desperate attempt to get rid of the stash.

According to The Australian newspaper, Crown prosecutor Ben Power told the Supreme Court that the crime “can only be explained, to put it frankly, by greed.”

According to court records, Justice Ann Lyons said Dru Baggaley was a “primary organizer” of the operation and his brother Nathan Baggaley was “actively involved,” with the scheme’s motivation “obviously for financial gain.”

Dru was sentenced to 28 years in prison, with a 16-year non-parole period.

Kayaking as a profession

In the 2004 Athens Olympics, Baggaley finished second to Canada’s Adam van Koeverden in the K1 500 meters. He went on to win another silver with fellow Australian Clint Robinson in the K2 500 meters.

According to the Australian Olympic Committee, Baggaley became Australia’s first multiple canoeing medalist at a single Olympic Games with the two medals.

He also competed in the Sydney 2000 Olympics, where he placed 10th in the K1 500.

The history of the Olympians. This is a condensed version of the information.