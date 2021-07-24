What is Kentaro Kobayashi’s background? Over a Holocaust joke, the Olympic Ceremony Director was fired.

Kentaro Kobayashi, the show director for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, has been fired barely a day before the sports event is set to begin, for previous remarks on the Holocaust.

In 1998, the 48-year-old former comedian, who has been in charge of the opening ceremony’s program since 2019, was captured on camera making apparent jokes about the wholesale death of millions of Jews.

In video footage from a Kobayashi sketch from 23 years ago that recently surfaced online, the Japanese comedian is shown pretending to be a children’s entertainment. Later, Kobayashi turns to another comedian and refers to some paper dolls, calling them “the ones from that time you said ‘let’s play Holocaust,'” to the audience’s delight.

Jewish organizations slammed the film, and Japan’s Olympic head, Seiko Hashimoto, claimed it insulted “sad events of history.” She went on to say that she was unaware of the comedian’s remarks until they were reported in Japanese media this week.

“As soon as possible,” she added, apologizing to the Japanese public, “we felt we would have to address the situation, and we decided on the dismissal.”

In response to his firing, Kobayashi published a statement.

“Entertainment should not cause people to feel uneasy. I realize now that my rash choice of words at the time was incorrect, and I apologize,” it stated.

In his native Japan, Kobayashi was a well-known entertainer. He is an actor, manga artist, theater director, and award-winning playwright in addition to being a comedian.

He is best recognized outside of Japan for his roles in the short films “The Japanese Tradition” and comic skits about many facets of Japanese culture.

In Japan, Kobayashi also portrayed the Apple Macintosh computer in the “Get A Mac” marketing campaign. Jin Katagiri, the other half of his Rahmens comedic combo, plays the PC.

Kobayashi’s manga series Hana Usagi ran between 1999 to 2004. It appeared in Kodansha’s Young Magazine Uppers, a semi-monthly manga magazine for young men produced by Kodansha.

The games have been beset by delays, staff dismissals, administrative problems, and positive COVID-19 instances, and Kobayashi’s firing is the latest scandal to rock the games. The games were supposed to be held in 2020, however they were postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 19th of July, Keigo Oyamada,. This is a condensed version of the information.