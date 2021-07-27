What is Ahmed Hafnaoui’s background? Tunisia’s First Olympic Gold in Tokyo 2020 is won by a teen Olympic swimmer.

On Sunday, Olympic swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia won the men’s 400-meter freestyle final. He won Tunisia’s first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as the country’s first gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event.

His most recent victory is the country’s third Olympic gold medal in swimming and the first African and Arab gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 18-year-old, widely regarded as the competition’s underdog, had qualified seventh in the preliminary round. He won by 0.16 seconds, defeating out Australia’s Jack McLoughlin for silver and Team USA’s Kieran Smith for bronze.

“I really can’t believe it, it’s incredible,” the teen swimmer remarked on Sunday. This morning in the water, I felt better than yesterday, and that was all. According to the Tokyo Olympics website, “I am now the Olympic champion.”

“I just dipped my head in the water,” says the narrator. I can’t believe what I’m hearing. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Hafnaoui will also compete in the Tokyo Olympics’ 800-meter freestyle race, which starts on July 27.

What is Ahmed Hafnaoui’s background?

According to the Tokyo 2020 website, Hafnaoui was born on December 4, 2002, and is the son of Mohamed Hafnaoui, a former member of Tunisia’s national basketball team.

When he was 12 years old, the teen Olympian joined Tunisia’s national swimming program. Hafnaoui swam in the 200-, 400-, and 800-meter freestyle events at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, finishing eighth in the 400-meter race and seventh in the 800-meter.

Hafnaoui had previously won a silver medal and three bronze medals in the African Swimming Championships, according to FINA (Fédération internationale de natation, or International Swimming Federation).

Tunisian Olympic swimmer Oussama Mellouli, who won a gold medal in the 1500-meter event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and another gold in the 10-kilometer marathon swim at the 2012 London Olympics, was one of his childhood heroes.

“He’s a living legend. According to the Tokyo Times, Hafnaoui added, “I aspire to be like him someday.” This is a condensed version of the information.