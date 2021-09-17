What Has Happened to Michael Schumacher? A Netflix documentary explores the life of Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

The most successful Formula One (F1) driver of all time, Michael Schumacher, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary named Schumacher, which was published on September 15.

Through a series of unique interviews and archival video, the new film delves into the life of the German seven-time Formula One world champion.

Michael Schumacher: What Happened to Him?

The F1 champion was gravely injured in an accident while skiing during a family vacation in Mribel, France, in December 2013, just than a week before his 45th birthday.

One morning, Schumacher was skiing at a leisurely speed when his skis collided with a boulder off-trail. Before his helmet hit another rock and split in half, the retired driver was launched headfirst and hurled 34 feet.

Is Michael Schumacher still alive and well? What Has Happened to Him?

Schumacher is still alive. His physicians put him into an induced coma to reduce swelling in his brain, and he has been unconscious ever since.

“Michael has suffered grave injuries,” his family wrote in a statement in March 2014. It’s difficult for all of us to grasp how Michael, who had previously conquered many adversities, could be so badly harmed in such a mundane situation.”

He was last seen in April 2014 at Grenoble University Hospital in France. He was then taken to a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland, before being moved to his family’s estate outside of Lake Geneva in September 2014 to finish his treatment.

The Most Up-to-Date Information on Michael Schumacher’s Health

Following the accident, very little information on Schumacher’s health and recovery was released, and this is still the case today.

“As time goes on, it seems less and less likely that Michael would emerge to any meaningful extent,” Dr. Gary Hartstein, an American physician who served as F1’s medical representative from 2005 to 2012, wrote on his blog A Former F1 Doc Writes in 2014.

“What most people would do is unplug after eight weeks if there is no sign of waking,” Harstein told The New York Times in March 2014.

Schumacher “shows glimpses of consciousness and awakening,” a family spokesman had told reporters in 2014.

“If Michael grins when a member of his entourage talks to him, reproducibly and consistently,” Hartstein stated at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.