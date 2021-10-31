What Harvey Elliott did after Liverpool’s win against Brighton made Liverpool fans cry with joy.

Harvey Elliott cried tears of joy after making a beautiful gesture to a young Liverpool supporter.

Elliott, who is recovering from ankle surgery after suffering a devastating injury against Leeds United, was seen at Anfield on Saturday cheering on his teammates during the Premier League tie against Brighton.

On the Kop, the 18-year-old has rapidly established himself as a fan favorite, and his off-field gestures continue to endear him to fans.

Harvey met Harry, 11, on the day of the Brighton game to spend a few minutes with the young Liverpool supporter and presented over an autographed shirt as well as his personal embroidered New Balance footwear.

Harry’s father told The Washington Newsday that his son was “in floods of tears with happiness – so filled with emotion.”

“I couldn’t believe Harvey’s generosity. Harry’s Liverpool shirt was also charred by him! When we got back in the car, Harry took it off to keep it clean since I’m going to get it framed along with his boots for him. “It was the most incredible day ever!” Harry said to me. Michelle, Harry’s aunt, told The Washington Newsday: “During the pandemic, the entire world went through some extremely trying moments.

“It’s reassuring to know that there are still good individuals who want to help one another. My family’s morale have been elevated as a result of this.” Harry, like other Liverpool supporters, is eager to see Elliott return to action at Anfield, and the club has confirmed that he will play for Jurgen Klopp’s side again this season.