What Harvey Elliott and Jurgen Klopp did last weekend was noticed by Liverpool fans.

This weekend, Liverpool fans witnessed a sweet moment between Jurgen Klopp and Harvey Elliott.

Elliott was spotted at Anfield on Saturday, stepping on the field during pre-game warm-ups before embracing Jurgen Klopp.

Despite the fact that his extended layoff came at a time when he had just recently gotten into the Liverpool team, Elliott has remained upbeat on social media and allowed fans to follow his progress.

He tweeted a video of himself jogging the length of a swimming pool at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby earlier this week.

Before his injury, the teenage midfielder had made four appearances for Liverpool this season and was in line for his third consecutive league start under Jurgen Klopp.

Elliott, on the other hand, is expected to return to the Reds before the end of the season.

Following his surgery last month, Liverpoolfc.com spoke with club doctor Jim Moxon on what fans may expect from the player’s recovery.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the pitch right away, and Harvey underwent surgery today to fix the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the incident,” he stated.

“Since the operation was a success, he may now begin his comeback.”

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”