What Happens When Golf Is Played at the Olympics? Tokyo 2020 Games Rules and Format Explained

Golf returns to the Olympic Games for the first time in almost a century at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with Justin Rose of the United Kingdom and Inbee Park of South Korea looking to defend their gold medals from Rio de Janeiro five years ago.

At the Kasumigaseki Country Club, a par-71 course with a length of 7,447 yards, sixty of the world’s greatest golfers will compete.

The men’s tournament got underway on Thursday, with Sepp Straka of Austria leading the field after the opening round with an 8-under 63. The last three rounds of the men’s tournament will take place over the following three days, while the women’s tournament will begin on August 4 and run through August 7.

Here’s all you need to know about golf’s Olympic debut.

When it comes to the Olympics, how does golf work?

At the Olympics, golf will have a very recognizable look. In reality, the men’s and women’s events will be nearly identical to their PGA Tour and LPGA Tour counterparts, with the exception that there will be no cut after the first two rounds, meaning that all players will compete for four days.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions use the 72-hole individual stroke play format, which means the person with the lowest score after four rounds wins. The tee times for the final two rounds are chosen by the scoreboard, much like on the PGA Tour and in the majors, with players going out in reverse order and the leading pair taking to the course last.

After 72 holes, if two or more players are tied for first place, the tournament will proceed to a three-hole playoff. If the three-hole playoff fails to break the tie, the tournament will be decided by sudden death.

What is the size of the Tokyo 2020 field?

With only 60 players competing in each tournament, the Olympic field is much smaller than that of PGA and LPGA events during the season.

For comparison, the number of players that make it to the final two rounds of the U.S. Open, which has the second-strictest cut rule of the four majors, is the same.

