What happened to the Liverpool team that last lost in the Premier League to Arsenal at Anfield?

It’s been over a decade since Arsenal last won three points at Anfield.

To emphasize how much has changed in that time, Mikel Arteta started the game in midfield with 19-year-old Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Arsenal, while Fabio Borini started up forward for Liverpool.

Arsenal will be looking to end their dreadful record on Merseyside on Saturday afternoon, and they are in good form heading into this match.

Since losing to the Londoners in 2012, Liverpool has made significant progress as a team, with numerous players arriving and going throughout that time.

But where are those who were formerly a part of this game now? We’ve had a look at the information below…

At the age of 39, I’m still going strong.

After joining Lazio in Serie A at the start of last season, the Spanish goalkeeper is presently playing for the Italian club.

Arsenal’s last win at Anfield came in Reina’s final season with the Reds before joining Napoli.

Reina stayed in the Italian top division for two seasons with AC Milan before joining Aston Villa for one season in the 2019/20 season.

In 2017, the Spanish left-back announced his retirement from sport.

Enrique left Liverpool in 2016 after five years and returned to his native Spain to play for Real Zaragoza in the second tier.

The 35-year-old currently writes about the Reds for a variety of publications.

One of the players who later became a football manager.

Agger ended his Liverpool career at the end of the 2013/14 season, returning to Denmark to play for Brondby, the club where his professional career began.

He is presently the manager of HB Koge of Denmark’s second tier.

After leaving Liverpool in 2016, Skrtel planned to spend five years in Turkey, split between Fenerbahce and Basaksehir.

The 36-year-old defender won the league title in his final season with Basaksehir, but is now playing in Slovakia, where he was born.

At the end of the 2017/18 season, the offensive full-back announced his retirement from the professional game.

Johnson joined Stoke City in 2015 after leaving Liverpool and stayed for three years in Staffordshire.

Liverpool missed out on a player. “The summary has come to an end.”