What happened to the Liverpool signing who had a falling out with Rafa Benitez? Fights with teammates, sacking for playing poker, and what happened to the Liverpool signing who had a falling out with Rafa Benitez

No matter how long a player remains with a club, they all eventually leave.

Maybe they’re sold for a hefty sum? Perhaps they’ll stay long enough to retire to the club and work as a coach? Sometimes their relocation doesn’t work out for whatever reason, and they have to move on to a new team to restart their career.

Albert Riera’s brief Liverpool career basically ended in this unexpected manner. Football history isn’t rich with individuals who talked their way out of teams with ill-advised interviews.

Even worse, it happened only 18 months after he arrived for the club for £8 million on the final day of the transfer market in the summer of 2008.

Rafa Benitez needed someone to play on the left of his aggressive midfield trio in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, so he bought the Spaniard.

That year, Harry Kewell and John Arne Riise both left the club, and the manager was clearly not convinced with Ryan Babel.

Indeed, while both the young Dutchman and Riera featured in 40 matches, just 13 of them happened to be on the pitch at the same moment (per Transfermarkt). It was either this or that, and very rarely both.

And in 2008/09, Benitez favored Riera, giving him almost 1,000 minutes more than Babel across all competitions. As he revealed when the signing was confirmed, the manager was definitely a fan.

Benitez described him as “excellent in the air, robust, forceful, and a superb ball crosser.”

“He’s the type of player we’ve been discussing. He has the ability to beat players and provide nice balls into the box for our strikers.”

However, Liverpool fans at the time needed persuasion. Riera had scored in the 2007 UEFA Cup final for Espanyol, but he was most known in England for a 19-game loan stay with Manchester City, where he scored once.

He made an immediate effect, which was fortunate for both the player and his new management. Riera made his Reds debut against Manchester United in the club’s first match after joining.

