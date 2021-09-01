What happened to the 63 players connected with Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

This summer, Liverpool was associated with a lot of players, with the names changing on a daily basis.

The only player to join this summer was Ibrahima Konate, who joined for £36 million from RB Leipzig, but the Reds are apparently interested in players from all across Europe.

As the transfer window nears its conclusion, we take a look back at all of the players who fans may have imagined lining up for Jurgen Klopp’s side – and what has occurred since those rumours first surfaced.

The following is a list of every player with whom Liverpool has been linked this summer:

Sancho was connected with a number of teams after it was rumored that the England winger could be up for sale, but the 21-year-old eventually signed a £73 million deal with Manchester United.

After Gini Wijnaldum’s departure to PSG, the Leicester man was expected to be the Reds’ major target. The Belgian international, on the other hand, appears to be likely to stay at the Foxes, with talks over a new contract ongoing.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool for several years, and the 22-year-old is in the final year of his PSG deal this summer, but he is reportedly on the verge of joining Real Madrid for a large fee.

Liverpool were linked with a £50 million bid for Napoli centre-back Ibrahima Konate before confirming his arrival, but the defender has remained with the club he joined in 2014.

Several English clubs have expressed interest in the midfielder, and he has refused to rule out leaving Lyon during the summer window, but he has remained at the French club thus far.

After his Lyon contract expired, the Dutch international became a free agent and was linked with the Reds before completing a move to Barcelona later in the summer.

Last season, the Fiorentina forward scored 21 goals in Serie A and was linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but he has since confirmed his commitment to the I Viola.

Neves was believed to be available for £35 million this summer following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure from Wolves, but he has remained at Molineux.

