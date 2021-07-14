What Happened to Richard Sherman After He Was Arrested? Domestic Violence Charges Have Been Filed Against NFL Star

Richard Sherman, a former NFL player, was arrested and taken to the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle on Wednesday morning. Multiple charges have been filed against the former Seattle Seahawks standout.

Sherman has been charged with burglary and domestic violence, both of which are felonies. The 33-year-old was denied bond, despite the fact that the Redmond Police Department told ESPN that it is routine process for defendants accused of domestic violence who have yet to appear in court.

Sherman was had to be taken down by a police K9 after attempting to break into a family member’s home in Redmond, Washington, according to TMZ. At 2 a.m., the Redmond Police Department received a call from the residence. According to TMZ, Sherman was uncooperative with officers who arrived on the scene.

According to King County public records, Richard Sherman was arrested and charged. https://t.co/AwbZFM5wIT

“He didn’t injure anyone,” Richard Sherman’s wife, Ashley Moss, told The Seattle Times. My children were not harmed as a result of the incident. He’s a nice guy, and this isn’t his personality. We’re doing OK; all we need to do now is get him out. I want everyone to know that no one was hurt.”

According to sources, Sherman is also being investigated by the Washington State Police for a probable hit-and-run and DUI. Sherman’s automobile collided with a concrete barrier and was found abandoned in a neighboring parking lot, according to authorities.

The single-car accident occurred roughly an hour after Sherman was arrested and police were called to his home.

The motorist was apparently able to get off the exit and leave the vehicle in a neighboring parking lot. The registration was completed and returned to Richard Sherman. https://t.co/WvJgxn9OfX

The NFL Players Association issued a statement saying, “We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have triggered our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone concerned.” “As more information becomes available, we will continue to closely follow events.”

Sherman, a future Hall of Famer, has spent the last ten years in the NFL. From 2011 to 2017, the Seahawks’ cornerback won a Super Bowl and appeared in four Pro Bowls. Sherman was a member of the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020, appearing in the Super Bowl and the Pro Bowl.

Sherman is currently unattached to an NFL team.