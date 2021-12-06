What happened in the stands as Everton fans raised their voices in a crucial win over Arsenal.

Never mind who stepped off on 27 minutes; the only thing that mattered in Everton’s potentially season-saving 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal was that you were there at the end.

Unlike the previous game at Goodison Park, where Liverpool imposed a footballing hell on Evertonians with a 4-1 triumph that included away fans chanting Rafa Benitez’s name in jest, this game eventually proved to be a royal blue heaven… but only after 90 minutes of purgatory.

And, unlike last week’s demolition derby, when large swaths of disgruntled home fans fled before the final whistle, while those who stayed to the bitter end slammed board members present – including the individual who was involved in an altercation with the now-departed director of football Marcel Brands – nobody was leaving this game early.

For the majority of the first half, it appeared as if these two sides, who had played out a tame stalemate on this same ground two years ago this month in what was respective caretaker bosses Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg’s final game in charge while new managers Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta watched from the stands, might be serving up a contest just as bleak, and it wasn’t until after the much-talked about fan protest that

Everton’s supporters were always going to need to cheer them over the line here after the dreadful run they’ve been on – an eight-game winless streak (their longest since 1999) – and they did.

Richarlison got his third chance after having the ball in the Arsenal net twice but being disallowed by VAR.

While both verdicts were correct, the first had few complaints, and the second was a pedant’s vindication for the technology, as the Brazilian’s toenail had drifted offside and he would have been fine if he had worn boots one size smaller.

Of course, Martin Odegaard had led Arsenal to victory in the interim, but in his heart of hearts,.