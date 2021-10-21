What Happened During Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s First Meeting? A Manchester United legend reveals what happened during Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s first meeting.

The first time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo met is always a story to tell for a Manchester United icon.

Messi and Ronaldo, as expected, are putting up a strong case for winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

Wes Brown’s account of the inaugural Messi vs. Ronaldo encounter was disclosed in the extracts from Manchester United features editor Steve Bartram’s new book “Manchester United: Unscripted,” adding flavor to one of the greatest rivalries in sports history.

Brown, a former Red Devils defender, detailed the difficulties he had dealing with a 20-year-old Messi on the pitch.

When Brown’s Manchester United faced Messi and Barcelona in the 2008 UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time, the excitement was unsurpassed, according to Brown.

The major goal for Brown was to halt the Argentine magician. He felt the assignment would be simple because he had been practicing and playing against world-class players in England.

Brown, on the other hand, agreed that it wasn’t as simple as it sounds.

Brown explained, “My objective was to stay focused and keep upsetting him [Messi].” “Stop him from working his enchantment. That’s all you can do with great guys like that. Frustrate them, attempt to make them miserable, force them to do things they don’t want to do. Stop them from doing what they really want to do.” “However, that isn’t easy,” he added.

Pressure rose on Barcelona in the 14th minute after Manchester United’s Paul Scholes scored a spectacular goal that startled Messi, who was described as “standing watching” at the time.

Despite this, Brown admitted that the left-footed forward continued to do his thing, attempting to cause Manchester United defenders headaches with his “small” yet “quick” dribbles.

Finally, Brown boasted that they were fully aware of Messi’s “capabilities,” and that the “basic technique” of always having someone challenge the Barcelona star “got the job done.”

“You learn, even back then, when you’re watching Messi, that one thing you can’t do is dive in,” he reflected. “He has incredible ball control.” It’s a joke. We were well aware of his capabilities. It was a matter of not giving him time and instilling in him the knowledge that someone is constantly present. A very straightforward strategy. People assumed it was some elaborate scheme, but it wasn’t.” “We stayed together and managed to keep out whatever they threw at us,” says the narrator. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.