What happened after Jurgen Klopp’s 30 Liverpool signings.

Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool for six years, and what a six years it has been.

The Premier League title, a sixth Champions League trophy, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup have all been won by the German manager.

That is due in part to astute transfer market maneuvering and a willingness to address aspects of the team that have needed development over the years.

As Liverpool manager, Klopp has made 30 signings. Some were temporary stopgaps to address momentary concerns, while others were long-term game-changers that contributed significantly to the club’s tremendous success.

All 30 of those transfers are listed below.

Klopp’s first business deal, a little more than three months into his job.

On January 6, 2016, the Reds paid £5.1 million for former Red Star Belgrade midfielder Marko Gruijc, however he was loaned back to the Serbian club for the remainder of the season.

He had four more loan periods in the years that followed. He had time with Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin for two seasons, and a season with Porto, which has now been made permanent.

Klopp needed to re-enter the transfer market six days after signing Gruijc due to a defensive injury issue.

Steven Caulker was brought in on loan from Queens Park Rangers for the remainder of the 2015-16 season.

Before his tenure at Anfield came to an end, he only made three Premier League appearances.

Klopp signed Polish goalkeeper Kamil Grabara from Ruch Chorzow at the end of his first transfer window.

He only played for the U18s and U23s during his five years with the club, and he never played for the first team.

He spent time on loan in Denmark and with Huddersfield Town, but he was the first player to be sold this summer, with a multi-million pound move to FC Copenhagen.

Sadio Mane was Klopp’s first summer signing in 2016, and the first of his signings who has remained an important player to this day.

The Senegalese international joined for £34 million from Southampton in the Premier League, and he has since played over 200 times for the club.

Mane is a centurion for Liverpool and is ruthless when he wants to be. “The summary has come to an end.”