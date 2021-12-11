What Hamilton and Verstappen Can Expect From Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula One World Championship is at an all-time high as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare for the season-ending winner-take-all race in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

In recent races, British driver Hamilton has cut the distance on young Dutch racer Verstappen, putting the pair neck and neck in the World Drivers’ Championship standings with exactly the same number of points.

Both drivers have 369.5 points after winning the previous three races, with Verstappen finishing second each time.

Despite the fact that the drivers are tied, Hamilton’s Mercedes team is ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing-Honda squad in the World Constructors’ Championship.

This is because Hamilton’s teammate Valteri Bottas has outperformed Sergio Pérez of Red Bull. Verstappen has a chance to win the Drivers’ Championship, but Hamilton’s Mercedes has a chance to win the Constructors’ Championship.

Because the two drivers are deadlocked for first place, the 2021 Formula One World Championship will be decided by who finishes the race faster on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. If both drivers fail to finish, Verstappen will win the race since he has a better head-to-head win record.

While both drivers will be anxious to win, what does a success on Sunday mean for their careers?

What Happens If Max Verstappen Takes First Place?

Verstappen would win his first FIA Formula One World Drivers Championship Trophy if he finished ahead of Hamilton on Sunday.

Verstappen would undoubtedly be a national hero in the Netherlands, having won the Formula One Drivers’ Championship for the first time, and he’d be among the youngest to do so. He’d become the fourth-youngest champion in history, behind Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton (2008), and Sebastian Vettel, at the age of 24 years and 73 days.

Even if he doesn’t win, Verstappen has a bright future ahead of him, having finished third in 2019 and 2020, fourth in 2018, and sixth in his rookie season in 2017.

On Sunday, he’ll be guaranteed at least a second-place finish, so his fortunes are still in good shape, but he has a real possibility of unseating current world champion Hamilton.

If Verstappen can win both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships for Red Bull Racing-Honda, the team will be victorious. This is a condensed version of the information.