What fans advised Eddie Hearn to do with a Liverpool footballer on Boxing Night in the city.

Paddy Lacey, the Liverpool footballer-turned-boxer, once again dazzled on the big stage, prompting fans to beg for Eddie Hearn to sign him.

Since making his debut in the ring earlier this year, the Chester midfielder has mixed his career in non-league football with a fledgling calling to boxing, and has made an excellent start.

Lacey fought Vasif Mamedov at the M&S Bank Arena in his hometown on Saturday night, featuring on the undercard of Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri.

And the bright lights on the big stage didn’t bother him as he improved his career record to 3-0 by winning all four rounds on his route to a calm points victory.

The 28-year-old, a lifelong Liverpool supporter, is beginning to carve out a reputation for himself in the ring, and his latest victory sent a strong message to one of boxing’s biggest promoters.

Fans at the Arena could be heard singing ‘Eddie, sign him up,’ with Hearn in attendance later in the evening to watch Benn in action.

And with another strong performance, Lacey will have increased his chances of getting addressed by the Matchroom mogul.

Following his comeback to football, Lacey switched to boxing after serving time in prison in 2017 for being in possession of Class A narcotics and counterfeit cash at the Glastonbury Festival.

He had stints with Bradford City, Southport, and Accrington Stanley before being banned from professional football for 14 months, and after securing a move to Chester last year, he’s now aiming to establish a name for himself in the ring.

Lacey told the Echo last month, “I liked boxing growing up and come from a family of boxers, but my Dad wanted me to focus on my football.”

“When I came out, however, I told him that I intended to continue down that route. I’d been boxing for a few years as an amateur and had visited a few pro gyms, so several of the instructors I knew thought I had what it took to be a pro.

“I couldn’t look into it because of Covid.”

