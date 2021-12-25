What Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk did in training astounded Liverpool fans.

Liverpool may not have a match on Boxing Day any longer, but they have been hard at work in the gym.

On Christmas Eve, the Reds arrived to the AXA Training Centre to prepare for their match against Leicester City on Tuesday.

Some of the more notable incidents from Liverpool’s training session have already been covered by The Washington Newsday.

Andy Robertson has a black eye, and James Milner, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara have all been ruled out of training.

Given the hectic nature of the Christmas schedule, it’s probable that both Keita and Milner were working outside of the main session as the Reds prioritize recovery time, while Thiago is still self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

The club has now published a new film that takes a closer look at Liverpool’s Christmas Eve training session.

Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, for example, have both returned to training after self-isolating following positive Covid readings.

Both players were practicing long-range shots, sending attempts past rookie goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies.

Van Dijk and Fabinho both shared videos of their shot drills on Twitter, and many Liverpool supporters were impressed.

Claudio Taffarel, the newly appointed goalkeeping coach and a Brazilian icon, was also present in the training video.

Taffarel was leading a session with Caoimhin Kelleher, the hero of Leicester’s Carabao Cup semi-final match.

During the drill, which entailed the young goalie responding swiftly to ricocheting balls against a wall, the Brazil legend was full of praise for Kelleher.

The classic rondo, which has become legendary under Klopp’s reign, would not be a Liverpool training session without it.

Roberto Firmino, who is known for frequently displaying his talent in matches, did so again in the workout with a series of flicks and trickery.

In the win over Leicester, the Brazilian made his first start in nearly two months, and he will be hoping to return to the starting lineup in the Premier League next week.