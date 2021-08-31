‘What exactly are we doing here?’ – Liverpool fans react to the news of Renato Sanches’ transfer.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool has been linked with a number of midfielders, including Renato Sanches.

After being a teenage prodigy with Benfica, the 24-year-old has restored his promising career at Lille.

Despite being mentioned as a possible replacement for Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool, various reports say that the Portuguese midfielder is ready for a loan move to Wolves.

Some Reds fans were surprised to learn that the club will not pursue the deal after he had been a star player in Ligue 1 and an important member of the Portugal squad.

While still a youngster, he was a member of the Portugal team that won Euro 2016. He then had a less-than-successful move to Bayern Munich, as well as a dismal loan spell with Swansea City.

Sanches has been able to reclaim the form that saw Bayern spend €35 million for him three years ago after joining Lille in 2019. With their number 18 at the heart of midfield, the team pulled off a surprise title win last season, beating PSG to the top spot.

After hearing that the French champions would demand a high sum for their talismanic midfielder, Liverpool fans were taken aback when they learned that he was available for loan.

Sanches, on the other hand, was not on Liverpool’s radar in December, according to Liverpool sources, and this was true for both the January and summer transfer windows.