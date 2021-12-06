What Everton supporters did after the final whistle, as explained by Farhad Moshiri’s absence for Arsenal.

Goodison spoke it out loud at full-time, at the end of an emotionally demanding night and when a line was put under a dreadful winless streak.

Last week, there was a toxic atmosphere here, but the Blues could taste victory for the first time since September tonight.

However, history has shown that it might happen. Given the players’ dire situation, blind optimism is also a possibility. And for long stretches, this game appeared to be nothing more than the dumping of further sorrow on a team and a fanbase mired in a quagmire.

But it was here, in December 2016, that Ronald Koeman desperately needed a win after a record of one win in ten league games.

The visitors were Arsenal. They went ahead and did it. Everton, on the other hand, came back to win it late, 2-1.

This was a recurrence. Everton had won one of their previous ten league games, but this one was far more spectacular. Given the turmoil that has overtaken the club in recent days and weeks, there seemed to be a lot more on the line. Given this team’s troubles, the impact may be even larger.

The pressure was relieved by Koeman’s victory. Rafa Benitez’s victory has the ability to alter the trajectory of the season. Potentially.

Seamus Coleman and Ashley Williams snatched an oh-so-valuable win for the Dutchman that night, four minutes from time.

After two goals were disallowed by VAR, Richarlison and Demarai Gray produced the comeback for Benitez, which was capped in the second of six minutes, bolted on towards the end of a nerve-wracking game.

Everton will have felt badly done by as they faced defeat with less than 15 minutes remaining, but bad luck stories fall on deaf ears when you’re at the bottom.

Richarlison, on the other hand, headed home the rebound of a Gray attempt that had rebounded off the bar, before cutting in from the left and rocketing a shot past Aaron Ramsdale.

Richarlison put forth a valiant effort and scored a goal, which may be seen as retaliation for Benitez agreeing to let him participate in the Olympics.

Before tonight, Gray had already returned the manager’s faith with four goals and two assists. His fifth goal of the season. “The summary has come to an end.”