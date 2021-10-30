What Everton supporters chanted at Salomon Rondon demonstrates what the striker requires the most.

When Salomon Rondon drew the referee’s attention in the midst of a perilous situation at Goodison Park last Saturday, we all heard the chanting.

The summer signing had had a trying afternoon inside the boundaries of a dreadful one, and he became the player who would become the focal point of the frustration, at least for a few.

‘Off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off, off Home fans, not away supporters.

Those seated in the Main Stand could easily hear it.

In the match against Watford, Rondon was only a small part of the problem. Not the most serious issue, but one that added to the aggravation and rage of home fans. His performance pushed some people over the edge of frustration.

The damage had already been done at that point, in the 93rd minute.

Watford’s fifth goal had been scored two minutes earlier, but Rondon, who was clearly angry, pushed the wrong button with some supporters by carelessly committing two fouls in as many minutes.

It was one of those tinderbox moments. Emotions were running high, and some people reacted violently.

Rondon had had yet another game in which he had been ineffectual. With the news that Dominic Calvert-Lewin faces an extended layoff following a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury in the build-up to the game, the prospect of having to rely on Rondon for several more weeks, even with Richarlison back on the pitch and scoring, was a grim one for supporters to face.

Many people will be unable to cope.

Rondon, on the other hand, had not anticipated finding himself in this situation.

Being on the field at the end of a game is one thing, but being on the field from the beginning? No.

And after starting four Premier League games in a row? Definitely not. And certainly not at this point in the season, when his fitness levels are plainly not where they should be.

For some fans, the fact that Rondon is still not fully healthy and firing over two months into his Everton career will be intolerable. That is completely understandable.

