What Everton players reacted shortly after Wolves’ second goal is really concerning.

‘Why did it take you so long to show any form of fight?!’ might be the first question for the over 3,000 Evertonians in the away end at Molineux.

Although it is unlikely to be phrased quite that politely.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if fans are most concerned about where Everton’s leaders are among the rush of angry, disappointed, and deeply concerned questions that will follow this evening and over the rest of the week.

Fearing that if a slew of the squad’s most vital and talented players are removed, what’s left will be devoid of substance.

The remainder of the team will be put under strain as a result of this, and they will crack.

The humiliation endured at Goodison eight days earlier was not as dramatic, but make no mistake, the opening 45 minutes against Wolves, in which the hosts scored twice and the Blues were atrocious, were just as worrisome as the five goals scored by Watford.

While Rafa Benitez’s side must be credited for a second-half comeback, which saw the hitherto ineffectual Alex Iwobi narrow the gap, the damage had already been done. It was too late, and it was too little.

Everton came close to a late equaliser through the lively Anthony Gordon, but Wolves had chances to extend their lead as well.

And the defining image of this game should not be one of a close call or a courageous comeback that fell short, but rather how the players looked after Wolves scored their second goal.

And what a powerful message it delivered.

Everton’s players stood there, facing front, blankly, in silence, bewildered and appearing lost as they awaited the game’s start.

Andros Townsend was the lone player to move, crossing the touchline to hear instructions from Benitez about a tactical change.

Aside from that, there was no trace of life. There was little rage, and no one was in charge of a situation that was rapidly spiraling out of control.

Everton had conceded five goals and had not scored in their last 45 minutes of football, give or take, and still the expressions and body language from Everton were filled with fear, perplexity, and a lack of belief. “The summary has come to an end.”