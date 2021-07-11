What England players will receive if they beat Italy at Euro 2020

On Wednesday evening, England ended a 55-year hoodoo by punching their ticket to the Euro 2020 final.

With a 2-1 win over Denmark thanks to a Simon Kjaer own goal and Harry Kane’s extra-time strike, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions raced into a final battle with Italy at Wembley on Sunday night. It was the first time England had advanced past the semi-finals since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Due to semi-final heartbreaks in 1968, 1990, 1996, and 2018, England did not have the most enviable record entering the final four stage. The current Three Lions team, on the other hand, is cut from a different cloth.

Italy has been one of the most fascinating teams to watch at this year’s Euros, and Roberto Mancini’s side, who are unbeaten in 33 games, will put Southgate’s players to the ultimate test.

Whatever happens, the England national team has had a great triumph in this tournament. But how much would a win in the final be worth to the players financially?

England’s squad includes three Merseyside-based players.

Jordan Pickford, the number one goalkeeper for the Three Lions, has been one of the tournament’s standout performers, surrendering his first goal of the tournament in the semi-finals, when Mikkel Damsgaard’s powerful free kick found its way past him.

Pickford has been joined by Blues teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the England squad, despite the fact that Calvert-Lewin has only played 18 minutes in this tournament, with two cameo appearances off the bench against Croatia and Ukraine.

This summer, Liverpool has only one representative in the England team.

Reds captain Jordan Henderson is the only member of Jurgen Klopp’s team in Southgate’s squad after Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced to withdraw due to injury.

And, despite returning to the competition after missing the final weeks of Liverpool’s Premier League season due to injury, Three Lions vice-captain Henderson has made an impact, coming off the bench in four games for a total of 105 minutes and scoring his first ever England goal in the 4-0 quarter-final thrashing of Ukraine. The summary comes to a close.