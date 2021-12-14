What Eddie Howe informed Newcastle United’s players prior of their match against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe is hopeful that his Newcastle United team can use their thrashing at Leicester City on Sunday as inspiration to beat Liverpool and take all three points.

The Magpies’ terrible run of form continued as they were defeated 4-0 by Brendan Rodgers’ side at the King Power Stadium.

Howe’s side are presently 19th in the Premier League rankings, three points from safety, but they have a tough run of games ahead of them, beginning on Thursday at Anfield.

Newcastle’s record on Merseyside isn’t great, with their last victory at Anfield coming in a League Cup tie in 1995 thanks to a Steve Watson goal.

Given his team’s terrible start to the season, Howe has revealed that he will send a message of confidence to his players before of the encounter.

He explained to the Chronicle: “They had their heads bowed in disappointment. And we understand the significance of each game we will participate in.

“I believe that (heads down) is a natural human behavior, and I wouldn’t necessarily discourage it because it is the pain that drives you to respond.

“It inspires you to take on the challenge ahead of you.”

Before moving on, consider the following: “I believe we now need to dust ourselves off and look forward to the games ahead of us.

“From a defensive standpoint, we’ll obviously have to do better at Liverpool than we did at Leicester.

“However, every game is special, and today’s challenge (Leicester) was no exception.”

“There aren’t many situations in my management experience where I’ve come off a 4-0 defeat feeling like it was really cruel,” Howe said. “That is going to be my message to the players – don’t lose too much confidence from Leicester.”