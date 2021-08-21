What Dominic Calvert-Lewin did after Everton’s goal demonstrates the next step in his partnership with the £27 million man.

It was too fantastic a chance for a Sheffield-born and bred lad to pass up.

Not only did Everton get a penalty after just over half an hour at Elland Road, putting them ahead against the flow of play, but they also got to celebrate in front of the Leeds United fans.

Following a VAR review, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was awarded a first-half penalty kick, which he made the most of.

He beautifully blasted the penalty past Illan Meslier’s despairing dive before relishing in the moment, urging the crowd to remain quiet before clutching the back of his jersey to pull up his name and doing a dance routine with Yerry Mina.

The home fans were less than impressed, to say the least.

The visiting fans’ applause was drowned out by the Leeds faithful’s jeers when Calvert-Lewin was removed in the final minute.

The 24-year-old had done his job here in so many ways as a No9, a throwback sort of player for a position with great tradition at this club.

After Liam Cooper opted to change jerseys sooner than usual, he won the penalty, converted it with dead-eye accuracy, and enraged the home crowd.

He was Everton’s star player, their focal point, and the pantomime villain (one of a few, to be fair) in one of the most difficult away games on the calendar.

The away fans in the stadium’s far corner ate it up. They want to see a forward who not only works tirelessly for the team, but also has a touch of swagger and, more importantly, gets under the opponents’ skin.

Calvert-Lewin was the one who did it.

He’s already scored two goals in two games, he’s confident, and today’s penalty put him on 42 Premier League goals, three behind Kevin Campbell.

He’ll soon pass Super Kev and begin to chip away at Tim Cahill’s, Big Dunc’s, and, perhaps, Romelu Lukaku’s totals.

Lukaku has a club-record 68 goals in 133 appearances. Calvert-Lewin isn’t scoring at the same pace after 106 starts, but it’s still an impressive return.

Along with Demarai Gray, who was the other scorer.